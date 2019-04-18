General Elections 2019: This App From Election Commission Lets You See Voter Turnout In Real-Time

The app shows the cumulative percentage of the voter turnout

The Election Commission or EC has made it simpler for the common citizen to find out the voter turnout for all the phases of the 2019 general elections. An app for Android phones, known simply as 'Voter Turnout', now allows citizens to access the cumulative voter turnout percentage overall as well as for each state separately.

The app shows the cumulative percentage of the voter turnout while the election is being conducted, according to a statement on the poll body's website. The mandatory entries will be made during designated time slots by the Assistant Returning Officers for the Assembly Constituency segments of the Lok Sabha constituencies where the elections are being conducted, says the statement.

Once the election process concludes, a detailed data report can be seen on the Voter Turnout app, for both Lok Sabha as well as assembly seats.

The data which will be shown includes male, female and other gender numbers against the total number of electors. The data can also be compared to corresponding figures for the 2014 general election.

This screenshot of the app shows the total voter turnout percentage as well as a state-wise breakup. The app is currently only available on Android phones

The statement also says the Assistant Returning Officers or AROs and the Returning Officers or ROs will be personally responsible for the data which will be displayed on the Voter Turnout App.

For Phase 2 of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the app currently shows a total voter turnout of 65.17%. At a press conference held by the Election Commission however, the poll body said the voter turnout till now has been calculated as 66%.

95 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and one in the Union Territory of Puducherry voted in this round, which featured four union ministers and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

The counting of votes for the seven-phase election will be held on May 23.

