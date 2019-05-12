Virat Kohli Takes His Place In Long Queue To Vote Early In Gurgaon

Cricketer Virat Kohli stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station in Gurgaon

Cricketer Virat Kohli was among the early voters who turned up at a polling booth in Gurgaon this morning. In a t-shirt, the cricketer was seen standing in a long queue waiting for his turn to vote.

He did not speak to anyone as he walked out after casting his vote, though he signed some autographs after some fans requested him for it.

Before he left, a polling booth volunteer asked him if he could stand behind a cutout installed at the booth for a voter awareness programme for a photo, which he agreed. The cricketer then showed his inked finger as fans took his photos and selfies with him.

Over 22 lakh voters will decide the fate of 24 candidates as Gurgaon, along with nine other Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, vote today in the sixth phase of the national election.

Cricketer Virat Kohli shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Gurgaon

Voting is being held at 1,194 polling stations across nine assembly segments in three districts - Gurgaon, Rewari and Nuh.

The contest in this city near Delhi is mainly between BJP parliamentarian Rao Inderjit Singh and Captain Ajay Singh Yadav of the Congress.

Also in the contest are Mehmood Khan of the Jannayak Janata Party-Aam Aadmi Party alliance and Virender Rana of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

In 2014, Rao Inderjit Singh defeated Zakir Hussain of the INLD by a huge margin of 2,74,722 votes. The Union Minister of State had then promised to provide rail connection and water canal to Haryana's most backward district, Nuh. But none of the promises got fulfilled, says the opposition.

