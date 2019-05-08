'BJP Wants Only Deaf And Dumb Dalits,' Alleges Congress's Udit Raj

Udit Raj had quit BJP to join the Congress.

The BJP wants "deaf and dumb" dalits, Congress's Udit Raj has alleged; he had recently quit the BJP after he was denied a ticket to contest the national elections.

Terming Narendra Modi government as "anti-dalit" and "anti-backward class", Udit Raj said the BJP wants dalits who are "deaf and dumb" but it does not want a Dalit leader who can raise his voice.

Udit Raj, who had joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, told reporters at the Congress party office here that "If dalits want to lead a respectful and dignified life, then they should vote for Congress, RJD and allies.

"If any dalit votes for BJP, then he/she will be jeopardising lives of their future generations," he alleged.

Udit Raj is the sitting MP from north west Delhi constituency.

He claimed that Ram Nath Kovind was nominated by the BJP to the President's post as he did not raise his voice in the party but he (Udit) spoke against the government even in parliament.

He also alleged that Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is as much "anti-dalit" as the Modi government at the Centre.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.