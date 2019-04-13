NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Thousands Of Mobile Phones Light Up PM Modi's Kerala Rally

PM Modi who was addressing a huge gathering at Kozhikode, hit out at "outdated communists" and "fake liberals" for their silence on the political violence in Kerala

Updated: April 13, 2019 00:42 IST
Thousands of BJP supporters showcased their enthusiastic support for PM Modi in Kerala


Kozhikode: 

Waving with their mobile phones lit up and raised high in air, thousands of BJP workers and supporters showcased their enthusiastic support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala today amid the ongoing campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi who was addressing a huge gathering at Kozhikode, hit out at "outdated communists" and "fake liberals" for their silence on the political violence in Kerala while assuring the BJP workers that their "struggles" won't go in vain.

PM Modi asserted that opposition will not be able to weaken the BJP.

The Prime Minister termed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) as "same in deeds" with difference in name only.

Calling Kerala "a land of peace and harmony," PM Modi said, "Insensitive Communists and Congress have brought a culture of political violence. Several patriotic RSS and BJP workers have been attacked and killed for serving the people."

Kerala went to polls with 20 Lok Sabha seats in the single phase on April 11. 



