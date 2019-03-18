The Countdown With Prannoy Roy - The Battle For UP: Highlights

What will it take to win UP this time? We seek the answer to this question ahead of the 2019 polls

What will it take to win UP this time? We seek the answer to this critical question ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the first episode of 'The Countdown' with Prannoy Roy. The Lok Sabha elections this time will see a drawn-out triangular fight among major political parties with the BJP on one side, the Congress on the other and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, which came about after an understanding between Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, the chiefs of the respective parties.

The Congress in January played its trump card after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made the party in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. How decisively can she impact the results for the Congress? Will Priyanka Gandhi split the vote and do the BJP a big favour? We try to find out on this show.

Here are the highlights for 'The Countdown':