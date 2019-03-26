Telugu Actor Manchu Mohan Babu Joins YSR Congress Party

Actor-producer Mohan Babu is also known for his efforts to tackle the drought in the area, through his humanitarian work

All India | | Updated: March 26, 2019 21:37 IST
Hyderabad: 

Tollywood film actor Manchu Mohan Babu joined the YSR Congress Party in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was welcomed in the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mohan Babu is an actor-producer, who has starred in more than 500 films.

A noted educationalist and Padma Shri recipient, the Telugu actor has a massive following across the state, especially in the Rayalaseema region and Chittoor district, where he hails from and has also established his Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Trust.

He is also known for his efforts to tackle the drought in the area, through his humanitarian work and while he served as a Member of Parliament. He was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha, serving one term from 1995 to 2000.



