Supporters Of Madhya Pradesh BJP Candidate, Sitting Party Lawmaker Clash

Supporters of the BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat Lok Sabha seat Dhal Singh Bisen and sitting Lok Sabha lawmaker Bodh Singh Bhagat clashed Sunday over the party's denial to re-nominate the latter.

Police had to resort to a mild baton charge in which no one was injured, a police official said.

The official said Mr Bhagat's supporters laid siege to the local BJP office between 11am to 3pm and locked it, after which they were baton charged.

Two days ago, the BJP had dropped Mr Bhagat and replaced him with Mr Bisen.

This had angered Mr Bhagat's supporters who wanted the party to rethink its decision and give him another chance to contest, BJP functionaries said.

The situation was defused by BJP assembly lawmaker Gaurishankar Bisen who arrived there and got the office unlocked, they said.

Balaghat BJP president Ramesh Singh said he would submit a report to the party's leadership on the incident.

Meanwhile, some of Mr Bhagat's supporters were heard saying they would quit the BJP if the situation was not rectified.

