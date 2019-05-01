Shatrughan Sinha Richest Candidate In Bihar's Patna Sahib Seat

Shatrughan Singh also owns seven vehicles, according to his election affidavit

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is contesting from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar on a Congress ticket, has emerged as the richest candidate in the constituency with declared assets of Rs 112 crore.

His BJP rival on the seat, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, declared total assets of Rs 22.09 crore. Mr Prasad also owns a Toyota Fortuner, a Honda Accord and a Mahindra Scorpio.

Mr Sinha, 72, who refused to quit the BJP for years despite a relationship best described as "complicated", finally left the party in March and joined the Congress on April 6.

In an association that had been souring for years, the proverbial last straw was the BJP snubbing Shatrughan Sinha and naming a different candidate, Ravi Shankar Prasad, for his Patna Sahib constituency.

According to his affidavit, Mr Sinha has movable assets valued at Rs 8.60 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 103.61 crore. He has gold, silver and precious stones valued at Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash. His investments include Rs 2.74 crore fixed deposits and shares worth Rs 29.10 lakh.

He also owes Rs 10.59 crore to his daughter actor Sonakshi Sinha, while his wife owes her Rs 16.18 crore. Mr Sinha owns seven vehicles.

Mr Sinha has been openly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah and over the past year, his tweet-a-day barbs have been increasingly provocative for the party. In January, he even joined opposition leaders in a mega rally in Kolkata hosted by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha had joined the Samajwadi Party on April 16. She will be contesting from Lucknow against the BJP's Rajnath Singh and Congress's Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

