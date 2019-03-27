Samajwadi Party Names Three Candidates From Pilibhit, Etah And Faizabad

The party had earlier declared list of 20 candidates including one from Madhya Pradesh

Samajwadi Party Tuesday declared list of its three candidates including Anand Sen from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.



The party has announced Anand Sen from Faizabad, Hemraj Verma from Pilibhit and Devendra Yadav from Etah as its candidates, a party spokesman said.

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting from Mainpuri, party president Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh, Dimple Yadav from Kannauj, Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Mohd Azam Khan from Rampur.

