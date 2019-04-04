'Kare Ke Ba...' : RJD Floats Bhojpuri Slogan, Song For Lok Sabha Polls

The meaning of the RJD slogan is - means "we have to do, we have to fight, we have to win".

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal party has coined a slogan in Bhojpuri "Kare ke Ba, Lade ke Ba, Jeete ke Ba", which means "we have to do, we have to fight, we have to win".

The slogan is on the lines of famous Bengali slogan "Korbo, lorbo, jitbo re" which is the anthem for IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and conveys similar sentiment.

The party's official Twitter handle shared the slogan and captioned it - "In this battle of justice for the sake of democracy, we have to do-we have to fight- we have to win. We will have to stand together against all injustice and atrocities as we have to do- we have to fight- we have to win."

RJD's tweet was followed by party leader Tejashwi Yadav's tweet, who shared a song based on the slogan "Kare ke Ba, Lade ke Ba, Jeete ke Ba".

करे के बा - लड़े के बा - जीते के बा



लक्ष्य बड़ा है, संघर्ष कठिन है …

करे के बा - लड़े के बा - जीते के बा



अंधेरों से रण में ,

गूँजेगा कण कण में ...

करे के बा - लड़े के बा - जीते के बा



अन्याय के विरुद्ध रण में,

भाव यही जन-जन में …

करे के बा - लड़े के बा - जीते के बा pic.twitter.com/YfWhaCFamb — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 4, 2019

In Bihar, the RJD is contesting 20 out of the 40 parliamentary constituencies as per a seat-sharing pact announced by the grand alliance on March 22.

The Bihar "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) includes the RJD, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Jantrantrik Dal (LJD) and Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Bihar will go to polls in seven phases, from April 11 to May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

