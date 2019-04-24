Election 2019: Remove Politics Of Divisiveness And Negativity: Priyanka Gandhi To Voters

Congress leader told voters that they should not allow a person, who speaks "lies", to move ahead.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked voters here to help remove politics of divisiveness and negativity and think of future generations and save the country.

"Change politics, not only of your area or for your needs, but for your future generations and to save the country, as the country is in danger," she said at an election meeting.

"Remove the politics of divisiveness and negativity, and usher in a politics, which speaks about you, your grievances and makes efforts to redress them," she said.

"In democracy, there is nothing bigger than the power of the people. Hence, all of you get the right to vote, and it is your biggest strength as well. The vote is your right as well as a weapon. You have use this weapon judiciously,"she said.

The Congress leader told voters that they should not allow a person, who speaks "lies and does not work for you", to move ahead.

Fatehpur goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

