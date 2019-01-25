'We Do Not Believe That One Ideology Should Run The Country,' Says Rahul Gandhi: Live Updates

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet intellectuals, HAL employees in Odisha.

Rahul Gandhi is currently having an interactive session at 'The Odisha Dialogue' in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar. The Congress President is sharing his views on wide range of topics, including jobs, state of economy and related issues. During the interaction, the Congress leader also alleged that the government was trying to sideline Right to Information (RTI) and Lokpal. "Things like the RTI and Lokpal have been sidelined and ignored. RTI empowers the people of the country. It actually is a weapon of the people, which ensures that there is accountability in the bureaucracy," he said.

Mr Gandhi's visit to Odisha comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state. The visit is crucial for uniting the party cadre in the state where several senior leaders including two MLAs quit the party recently, a party leader said. Assembly election would be held along with Lok Sabha polls in Odisha soon.

The Congress leader will address a rally, christened as ''Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh'' at Tamando Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Mr Gandhi is also expected to meet intellectuals, employees of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), during his day-long visit to the state.

