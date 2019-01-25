'We Do Not Believe That One Ideology Should Run The Country,' Says Rahul Gandhi: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi is currently having an interactive session at 'The Odisha Dialogue' in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar. The Congress President is sharing his views on wide range of topics, including jobs, state of economy and related issues. During the interaction, the Congress leader also alleged that the government was trying to sideline Right to Information (RTI) and Lokpal. "Things like the RTI and Lokpal have been sidelined and ignored. RTI empowers the people of the country. It actually is a weapon of the people, which ensures that there is accountability in the bureaucracy," he said.
Mr Gandhi's visit to Odisha comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back-to-back visits to the state. The visit is crucial for uniting the party cadre in the state where several senior leaders including two MLAs quit the party recently, a party leader said. Assembly election would be held along with Lok Sabha polls in Odisha soon.
The Congress leader will address a rally, christened as ''Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh'' at Tamando Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Mr Gandhi is also expected to meet intellectuals, employees of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), during his day-long visit to the state.
- The monopolization and capture of the education system and healthcare system needs to be challenged. The thinking that for a poor and middle-class person should have to pay lakhs and lakhs of rupees to pay for good quality education. It is the exact same in healthcare. This is not good.
- You see how IITs were set up in the 1950s. We all talk of the quality of the IITs, but we must remember that these were set up nearly seven decades ago. We need to see what we can do to take this forward.
- What has happened in the last five years is devastating to the country.
- Supreme Court judges are coming out and saying that they are not being allowed to do their job properly. This is unheard of.
- We believe that India should be run by its 1.2 billion people. We believe that one ideology should not run this country... other ideologies should also be allowed to flourish.
- You currently have one institution called the RSS that believes it should be the only institution in the country
