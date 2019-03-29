'PM Tours World, No Time To Visit Villages In Varanasi': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the BJP-led government "anti-people" at a rally in Faizabad

In five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not find time to visit a single village in his constituency Varanasi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today at a rally in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh in her campaign for next month's national election.

"I was stunned to hear from people in Varanasi that in five years, the PM didn't get time to go to a single village, visit even one family in his constituency," Priyanka Gandhi said, blasting PM Modi and his "apathetic" government.

"He went to America, Japan, China, the entire world. But he didn't have the time to meet his own constituents. He has done nothing for the people in his own constituency, let alone the people across the rest of the country. It is no small thing, it is a big issue. It shows this government's intention. It is focused on making the rich richer but not helping the poor."

She called the BJP-led government "janata-virodhi (anti-people) and kisan-virodhi (anti-farmer)."

The Congress leader said the BJP was working on a plan to destroy all institutions, the constitution and democracy.

"It is time for you all to think very hard about who you have given your vote to," said the 47-year-old, who has been tasked by the Congress to revive the party in eastern UP.

Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Ayodhya and Faizabad on the last day of her three-day campaign which began with a tour of Amethi and Raebareli, the constituencies of her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

The national election will begin on April 11 and take place in seven rounds of voting across the country. The results will be declared on May 23.

