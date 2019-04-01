'Post-Poll Alliance Possible, Job No. 1 Is To Defeat PM': Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi said the Congress has put up strong candidates

A post-poll alliance is "absolutely" possible after the Lok Sabha elections as all the opposition parties are "united" in defeating the BJP in the interest of the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said.

The "job number 1" is to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Gandhi said, adding the secular formations are in place in various states and the BJP will be facing "strong" opposition candidates across the country.

"For the entire opposition, the job number one is to defeat Narendra Modi and save democracy and the Constitution. To stop the BJP from destroying India's institutions and its social fabric... In this, we are all united," Mr Gandhi said in an interview to PTI.

On whether he foresees a poll outcome that will allow space for a post-poll alliance of opposition parties, the Congress chief said, "Yes, absolutely. It is the people of India who are standing up to counter Modi."

On the differences within the opposition ranks, with some even blaming the Congress for not putting up a united fight, Mr Gandhi said secular forces are together in several states to defeat the BJP.

"There is an understanding among all opposition parties that the BJP has to be defeated in the interest of the country. The BJP is attacking and destroying our institutions. It has played havoc with our economy. It has hurt India. It has to be fought in nation's interest," he said.

About the opposition not coming together the way it was envisaged some months ago, he said, "Across India, the opposition is putting up strong candidates to take on the BJP." He cited the example of West Bengal and said a secular formation is going to win there.

He said some parties in Uttar Pradesh chose not to have the Congress as part of the alliance they formed. "It's okay. Congress will build its ideology and roots in UP. We will fight our battle. Entire nation is united against the BJP," Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress has been left out by the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh and it has failed to forge an alliance with the Left in West Bengal and with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

