Polling Booth In Indore Has AC, Offers Tea-Coffee, Biscuits To Voters

A polling booth in Indore parliamentary constituency will offer a unique voting experience as it is equipped with facilities like air-conditioner, RO drinking water, cafeteria, medical desk, and facilities for specially-abled voters.

Indore will go to polls during the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

The polling booth number 215 located at Jall Auditorium in Kanchan Bagh area of the city has been developed by collaborating efforts of the Indore Management Association (IMA) and the district administration.

Talking about the facilities available at the polling booth, the IMA president Santosh Muchhal said: "The entire booth is air-conditioned and there is sufficient parking facility available. Besides, the booth will be having amenities like RO drinking water, kids play zone and safety lockers."

"Instructions in braille have been made available at the venue to facilitate blind citizens who will be coming at the booth to cast their votes. While air-cooled waiting lounge and comfortable sitting arrangements have been made available at the centre," he said.

The IMA president further said, "Arrangements have also been made for amenities like medical desk with first aid, ambulance, sugar and BP check facility at the centre."

"We will be welcoming the voters at the booth with tea, coffee, buttermilk, thandai, flavoured milk, and biscuits," he said, adding that special arrangements for specially abled and senior citizens including pick and drop facility by green vehicles will be available too at the booth.

Fifty-nine parliamentary constituencies across the country will go for polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

