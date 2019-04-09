PM Modi's Big Appeal To "My First-Time Voters" In Maharashtra Rally

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi said first-time voters should not waste their vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today encouraged first-time voters to choose the BJP, a milestone move for young people that he said will help strengthen the country even more. "Can your first vote in your life ensure that the poor get a home? Can your first vote ensure that water reaches the fields of farmers?" PM Modi asked the crowds at a rally in Maharashtra's Latur, as he prodded them to think about the choice that they have of developing the country. The sea of people waving BJP flags in the blazing sun cheered back.

PM Modi put the February air strike at a camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot up front while asking for votes. "I want to ask first-time voters, can your first vote be cast in honour of those brave Air Force pilots who led the air strike in Balakot? Can your first vote be cast to honour those brave soldiers who died in Pulwama?" the Prime Minister said, raising his hands and waving them slightly. Forty CRPF soldiers were killed when a Jaish terrorist blew himself up beside a convoy of the paramilitary force in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

The opposition has accused the Modi government of openly using the armed forces' successes in its election campaigns to weave a narrative that only the BJP cared about the nation, while its opponents were "anti-national", a view that veteran BJP leader LK Advani said the party never had. "We have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as anti-national," Mr Advani had said in a post on his website last week.

At the rally today, PM Modi said people who have just turned 18 must have, at some point in their lives, benefitted from the contributions of the society. "You are 18 now and you must give your vote for the country, for a strong government, to make the country stronger," PM Modi said.

Those who were 14 or older but less than 18 years in the last national elections in 2014, when the BJP came to power and PM Modi took charge, would be 18 now and eligible to vote.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.