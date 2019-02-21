"PM Was Busy With Film Shoot When Nation Was Mourning Soldiers": Congress

The Congress said PM Narendra Modi was busy shooting documentary when country was mourning

The gloves are off days after Rahul Gandhi declared that the Congress would fully support the government on the Pulwama terror attack and avoid any politics. The Congress today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shooting a documentary in the Corbett National Park on the day of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber in Kashmir, and continuing filming even after news of the deadly attack emerged.

"The terror attack happened at 3:10 pm, but the prime minister was busy shooting for his promotional film till 6:40 pm. When the whole country was mourning the loss of lives of our jawans in the Pulwama attack in the afternoon, PM Modi was busy shooting for a film till the evening. Is there any PM in the world like this," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

PM Modi was reportedly shooting for a Discovery documentary on his days in the Himalayas.

"The prime minister was shooting videos to promote him among crocodiles in Corbett... He had tea and samosas while the nation had lost its hunger. It is absolutely despicable and shameful," Mr Surjwala charged, stating that local papers had reported a minute-to-minute schedule of the PM.

The Congress also attacked PM Modi on what it alleged is a watered-down joint statement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who visited India after a two-day trip to Islamabad during which he pledged $20 billion to the country and called himself Pakistan's "friend in need".

Over 40 CRPF soldiers died in the terror attack on a convoy in Pulwama last week

The Congress attacks peaked when PM Modi broke with protocol to welcome the Saudi leader at the Delhi airport and wrap him up in a bear hug.

Mr Surjewala referred to the Saudi joint statement with Pakistan stressing on the need for "avoiding politicisation of the UN listing regime". It was seen as a reference to India's efforts to have Pakistan-based Jaish chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist under UN rules.

"Declaring a terrorist is political? Did PM Modi not have the courage to ask a friendly country that they amend their statement and ensure that they help in getting Masood Azhar declared a terrorist," questioned Mr Surjewala.

In the past, the Congress has also not been spared allegations of trivialising a terror attack. After the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, then Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Congress was accompanied in a survey of the terror-hit sites by his actor son Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

The Congress also attacked PM Modi on what it alleged is a watered-down joint statement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Mr Surjewala referred to PM's comment that people should not point fingers at such a time, and cited a video of PM Modi (then Gujarat Chief Minister) criticising the Congress government on the 26/11 attacks.

The Congress broadside comes after BJP president Amit Shah targeted the opposition party in a rally after the attack. Amit Shah said that the martyrdom of the soldiers "will not go waste as it is a BJP government in power, not Congress".

BJP leader Ashok Thakur rubbished today's Congress allegations saying all issues were taken up before the Saudi Prince. "The Congress has no right to say anything, there should be no politics on this," he said.