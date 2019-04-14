'Abdullahs, Muftis Ruined 3 Generations Of Jammu And Kashmir': PM Modi

PM Modi said Jammu and Kashmir cannot have a separate PM because it is an integral part of India.

Jammu and Kashmir cannot have a separate constitutional head because it is an integral part of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Kathua today, accusing the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of encouraging separatism in the state.

"One country cannot have two Prime Ministers, two flags and two constitutions. That commitment made by Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee is our firm resolve," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

PM Modi also promised to "stand like a wall" against the National Conference and PDP's "attempts to continue family rule" in the state. "The Abdullah and Mufti families destroyed the lives of three generations of Jammu and Kashmir. The state's bright future can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into field, can abuse Modi as much as they want, but they won't be able to divide this nation," he said.

The Prime Minister was referring to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's recent promise that he would work hard towards restoring autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir, so it can have a separate Sadar-e-Riyasat (President) and Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister). Both Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have warned of major repercussions if any move is made to annul Articles 370 and 35A, two legislations providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister, however, also predicted the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' doom at the rally. "I have been to several states since the time I last came to Jammu, and it's evident that the wave in favour of the BJP this time will be much more powerful than the one witnessed in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections," he said, adding that it will completely drown the Congress this time.

The Congress' biggest misstep, he maintained, was not working for the nation's best interests. "Some people are so involved in anti-Modi tirade that they have forgotten all about the country's security," news agency IANS quoted him as saying. "The Congress and its allies keep politics above the security of the country."

PM Modi said that his government, on the other hand, called Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" by launching cross-border anti-terror strikes. "Gone are the days when India would give in to threats. This is a new India, and it will strike terrorists well inside their hideouts across the border," IANS quoted him as saying at the rally.

Mr Abdullah, however, found fault with the Prime Minister's claim that he meant to end family rule in the state. "We have to rid J&K of these two political families, says Modiji in 2014 & then promptly goes & makes not one but TWO members of the Mufti family CM of J&K. In 2019 Modiji says, We have to rid J&K of these two political families. Another jumla, Modiji?" he asked, referring to the BJP's previous tie-up with the PDP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

