PM Modi To Address Two Public Meetings In Odisha Today

PM Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Sundergarh and Sonepur on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will campaign for party candidates in Odisha on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

While PM Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Sundergarh and Sonepur on Saturday, Mr Shah would attend the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Polsara and Bargarh on Sunday, the party sources said.

BJP sources said Mr Shah will again campaign in Odisha on April 9. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit south Odisha to campaign for his candidates on April 9, informed OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend a public meeting at Digapahandi in Ganjam district on April 9.

On April 9, Amit Shah will take out a roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri on April 9, party sources said.

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to attend a public meeting at Berhampur on Saturday.

Election to the 14 Lok Sabha seats and 147-member Odisha Assembly would be held in four phases starting from April 11.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.