Rahul Gandhi To Address Media On Rafale Shortly: LIVE Updates

Amid escalating tensions with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in West Bengal today, giving a fresh thrust to the BJP's campaign blitzkrieg ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The rally will be PM Modi's third in the state in a week. PM Modi's visit to the state comes amid tensions between the Centre and Mamata Banerjee's government over CBI investigations on a senior police officer in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kick off his poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh with a farmers' rally. Mr Gandhi is expected to announce a number of sops in the agricultural sector during the 'Kisan Abhar' rally.

Both the BJP and Congress have raised their poll pitch for the Lok Sabha elections, due in May.

