Rahul Gandhi To Address Media On Rafale Shortly: LIVE Updates

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 08, 2019 09:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi To Address Media On Rafale Shortly: LIVE Updates

PM Modi will address a rally in West Bengal, his third in the state in a week.

New Delhi: 

Amid escalating tensions with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in West Bengal today, giving a fresh thrust to the BJP's campaign blitzkrieg ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The rally will be PM Modi's third in the state in a week. PM Modi's visit to the state comes amid tensions between the Centre and Mamata Banerjee's government over CBI investigations on a senior police officer in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kick off his poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh with a farmers' rally. Mr Gandhi is expected to announce a number of sops in the agricultural sector during the 'Kisan Abhar' rally.

Both the BJP and Congress have raised their poll pitch for the Lok Sabha elections, due in May.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi;s rallies:


Feb 08, 2019
09:59 (IST)
Feb 08, 2019
09:51 (IST)
Mr Gandhi is also scheduled to fly to Madhya Pradesh today to attend a farmers' rally. Mr Gandhi is expected to announce a number of sops in the agricultural sector during the 'Kisan Abhar' rally.
Feb 08, 2019
09:49 (IST)

The Congress president has repeatedly attacking the Modi government over the purchase of the Rafale jets, alleging that the deal had caused a loss of Rs. 36,000 crore to the state exchequer.
Feb 08, 2019
09:46 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold a press conference on Rafale fighter jets deal at 10:15 am.
Feb 08, 2019
09:41 (IST)
With the Lok Sabha elections months away, PM Modi has increased the number of public meetings across the country. Apart from West Bengal, PM Modi is expected to address rallies in Chhattisgarh and north-eastern states.

Feb 08, 2019
09:38 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi will address a public rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri today.
No more content

Trending

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Narendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mughal GardenValentine Week ListLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm PostpaidRose DayRose DayRedmi Note 7Moto G7Delhi WeatherWeather

................................ Advertisement ................................