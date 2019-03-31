PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Campaign in Telangana On Monday

PM Modi will visit the state for the second time in four days.

Campaigning for next month's elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will gather further momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing election rallies in the state on Monday.

PM Modi will address a public meeting of the BJP at the L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday evening.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the party's campaign by addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar on March 29.

The BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the meeting in Hyderabad as it will supplement the party's campaign for four Lok Sabha constituencies. It will be mobilising crowd from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies.

Secunderabad was the only seat that the BJP won in the 2014 elections. This time the party has denied a ticket to outgoing lawmaker and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya. The party has fielded G. Kishan Reddy, a former President of the party's state unit.

Mr Gandhi will launch the Congress' campaign for the April 11 elections in Telangana by addressing the first rally in Zaheerabad on Monday.

Mr Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Before leaving for Zaheerabad by helicopter, the Congress President will meet senior party leaders and the candidates to discuss election strategies.

After the meeting at Zaheerabad, Gandhi will reach Wanaparthy to address another election rally. He will end the day with a third rally at Huzurnagar.

The meetings will cover Zaheerabad, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituencies. People from other neighbouring constituencies would also be mobilised for the meetings.

State Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the party's candidate from Nalgonda parliamentary constituency, was personally monitoring the arrangements for the Huzurnagar meeting.

Mr Gandhi had addressed a public meeting at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad before the announcement of the election schedule.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.