'Will Fight Next Election From...': Piyush Goyal's Dig At Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will have to contest the next elections from a neighbouring country because his defeat from Wayanad and Amethi, the constituencies from where he is contesting this time, is certain.

"In Amethi, Smriti Irani will defeat him. He will be defeated in Wayanad also will have to find a seat in some neighbouring country for the next elections," he said in Ahmedabad.

Piyush Goyal added that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have the courage to speak against the Left even though he is contesting against a CPI candidate in Wayanad.

"We have seen so many photos of Rahul Gandhi with Sitaram Yechury. He ran away to Wayanad when he realized he will be defeated by Smriti Irani in Amethi. In Wayanad, he is contesting against the Left but he says he will not criticize them In a democracy, if a leader does not have the courage to speak against his opponents, he will not be able to serve the country," he said.

Piyush Goyal also responded to the controversy over BJP fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvu Pragya Thakur from Bhopal and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's remark that PM should apologise for the decision.

"I think Prithviraj Chavan should say sorry for Congress's shameful act of terming the Hindu community terrorists," he said.

