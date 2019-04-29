Rajasthan Elections: Around 13 Per Cent Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9AM

About 2.57 crore people are eligible to vote in the 13 constituencies. (Representational)

More than 13 per cent voting was registered in the first two hours of polling in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan which began at 7 am today.

Banswara recorded the maximum voter turn out of 14.44 per cent, while the overall voting percentage at 9 am was 13.10 per cent, according to the office of the chief electoral officer.

Banswara is a tribal dominated Lok Sabha seat in south Rajasthan.

The polling began amid tight security arrangements in 13 constituencies of Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

About 2.57 crore people are eligible to vote at 28,182 polling stations in the 13 constituencies where as many as 115 candidates are in the fray.

Among the 13 constituencies, Jodhpur is the keenly watched seat where the son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Vaibhav Gehlot, is contesting against Union minister of state and sitting MP Gajendra Singh Shekhwat.

The fate of former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son and former lawmaker Manvendra Singh, erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari, Union minister PP Chaudhary will also be decided in the polling today.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.