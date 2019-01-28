'Only Rahul, Only Priyanka': Amit Shah Re-Versions OROP To Target Gandhis

"Modi ji gave OROP to our jawans, Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'," Amit Shah said. (File)

Amit Shah introduced a new version of OROP or One Rank One Pension as he targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh.

"When the BJP government was formed, within a year Modiji delivered on his promise of One Rank One Pension. Modi ji gave OROP to our jawans, Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'," the BJP president said at a rally in Una.

The Congress last week declared Priyanka Gandhi's political debut as party general secretary in charge of one half of Uttar Pradesh for the national election due by May. The announcement has drawn a range of reactions from political parties.

BJP leaders have been skeptical as well as contemptuous of the Congress move, which is seen as a big gamble and a sign that the party will play for high stakes in the national polls.

OROP was a longstanding demand of the armed forces and veterans who demanded the same pension for the same rank, for the same length of service, irrespective of the date of retirement.