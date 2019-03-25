'Obey Coalition Dharma'': G Parameshwara Urges Karnataka Congress Leader

Karnataka will go to polls during second and third phases of Lok Sabha polling on April 18 and April 23

Amidst tensions between the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka over the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday urged Congress leader SP Muddahanumegowda to "obey the coalition dharma".

"I request him (SP Muddahanumegowda) to obey the coalition dharma. We have to follow high command's order that gave eight seats to JDS. If HD Deve Gowda changes his mind, please give this seat to us," Mr Parameshwara told media.

His comment came after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Mr Muddahanumegowda for "unnecessarily" creating disturbance in the state ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Kumaraswamy said: "We all are fighting unitedly but a few people are unnecessarily creating a disturbance for their personal gains. It is Congress's responsibility to sort out its own issues."

On March 23, JDS confirmed that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will contest from Tumkur, one of eight Lok Sabha seats conceded to JDS as a part of the seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress in Karnataka.

However, JDS's announcement, Mr Muddahanumegowda announced that he will file his nomination as the Congress candidate from Tumkur seat.

Karnataka will go to polls during the second and third phases of Lok Sabha polling on April 18 and April 23, respectively. Results will be announced on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats in Karnataka while the Congress bagged nine seats and JDS got two seats.

