No National Party Will Get Majority In Elections: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that no national party will get a clear majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

While addressing a rally, Mr Patnaik said that Odisha remains neglected by the centre at every front.

Mr Patnaik stated that the BJD will register major win in ensuing Lok Sabha polls and will play a key role in formation of government at the Centre.

"Centre supports Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in Polavaram and Mahanadi cases. They are sidelining the interests of Odisha," he said.

Mr Patnaik also targeted the BJP-lead Central Government on Special Category Status issue.

"We have been fighting for Special Category Status to Odisha. It was promised by the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. After forming government at Centre, BJP has forgotten it," he added.

