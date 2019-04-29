More Than 30 Per Cent Voter Turnout In Madhya Pradesh Elections Till 1PM

Polling is being held from 7 am to 6 pm in Madhya Pradesh. (File)

An average 31.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm today in six Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Polling was underway in the seats since 7 am.

The voting figures till 1 pm are as follows:

Sidhi 22.84 per cent, Shahdol 34.24 per cent, Jabalpur 29.40 per cent, Mandla 34.10 per cent, Balaghat 33.17 per cent and Chhindwara 33 per cent.

Barring the Maoist-affected Baiher, Lanjhi and Paraswada Assembly segments under Balaghat parliamentary seat, polling is being held from 7 am to 6 pm, the official said.

In Maoist-affected areas, polling is being held from 7am to 4 pm, he said.

Voting is being held in the state's six Lok Sabha seats -- Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara -- and by-election to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, from where Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in contesting.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.