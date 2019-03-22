Mayawati's Nephew On BSP Campaigners' List

Other prominent names in the list include Satish Chandra Mishra and Mayawati herself

A nephew of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Aakash Anand, figures in the list of 20 star campaigners released by the party on Friday.

Aakash Anand, who has been seen with Mayawati at some public engagements, was given the task to connect youngsters with the party dominated by Dalits.

Other prominent names in the list include Satish Chandra Mishra, Mayawati herself, R.S. Kushwaha, Raj Kumar Gautam, Naresh Gautam, Shamsuddin Rain, Kamal Singh Raj, Murari Lal Kein, Dinesh Kazipur, Ranvijay Singh and Janeshwar Prasad.

