Arvind Kejriwal Attacks PM Modi At Mega Opposition Rally In Delhi: Live Updates

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal is holding "save the democracy" protest at Jantar Mantar.

Three weeks after her mega rally in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attending the "Save The Democracy" protest in New Delhi for dharna (sit-in) where opposition leaders have united against the Modi government. The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar is being loosely labelled "Mahagathbandhan 2.0".

"Narendra Modi knows he is not coming to power. His expiry date is over. Within 15 days, we will have election dates. We wants to see a new government, the country wants a change, the country wants to see a united India, where democracy and inclusiveness will be sustained," Ms Banerjee said in Kolkata before leaving for New Delhi.

Leaders of almost all the 20-odd political parties who shared stage in Kolkata on January 19 are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar.

"There will be former prime ministers, former chief ministers, serving chief ministers and parliamentary party leaders," sources said.

HD Deve Gowda, former prime minister, is in New Delhi, so is Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Kanimozhi and the National Conference leaders. Tejaswi Yadav is unwell and had not attended the assembly in Patna over the last two days.

