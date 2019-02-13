Arvind Kejriwal Attacks PM Modi At Mega Opposition Rally In Delhi: Live Updates

Leaders of almost all the 20-odd political parties who shared stage in Kolkata on January 19 are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar.

All India | | Updated: February 13, 2019 18:14 IST
Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal is holding "save the democracy" protest at Jantar Mantar.

New Delhi: 

Three weeks after her mega rally in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attending the "Save The Democracy" protest in New Delhi for dharna (sit-in) where opposition leaders have united against the Modi government. The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar is being loosely labelled "Mahagathbandhan 2.0".

"Narendra Modi knows he is not coming to power. His expiry date is over. Within 15 days, we will have election dates. We wants to see a new government, the country wants a change, the country wants to see a united India, where democracy and inclusiveness will be sustained," Ms Banerjee said in Kolkata before leaving for New Delhi.

"There will be former prime ministers, former chief ministers, serving chief ministers and parliamentary party leaders," sources said. 

HD Deve Gowda, former prime minister, is in New Delhi, so is Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Kanimozhi and the National Conference leaders. Tejaswi Yadav is unwell and had not attended the assembly in Patna over the last two days.

Here are the Highlights on Opposition dharna in Delhi:


Feb 13, 2019
18:08 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal speaks at the mega opposition rally. He says:

  • First of all, I want to congratulate Mamata Di. Just few days back, PM Modi sent 40 CBI officers to Kolkata police chief's home. This not a small thing. 

  • West Bengal is a part of India, Modi ji. By sending 40 CBI officers, Modi ji attacked an elected government.

  • If on that day, Kolkata top cop was arrested, it would have sent a message that cops no longer need to fear anybody except the PM Modi government.

  • Delhi chose the AAP government and gave us full majority.

  • In the 49 days when we ruled corruption was weeded out completely.

  • When the anti-corruption branch was attacked by PM Modi government, it was an attack on the elected government. 

  • In the newspaper report on Rafale, it has been revealed, PM Modi negotiated  for the deal. Opinion of officers concerned were not heeded.
Feb 13, 2019
17:39 (IST)
They Want To Break The Country, We Want To Unite The Country: Mamata Banerjee
The Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi will win all the seats... We have to protect the country from (PM) Modi and Amit Shah, and create a united country. They want to break the country, we want to unite the country: Mamata Banerjee at Delhi opposition rally
Feb 13, 2019
17:35 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Addresses Opposition Rally In Delhi
Feb 13, 2019
17:34 (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi for "Save The Democracy" protest today said: "Today is the last day of parliament. The expiry date of Modi Sarkar is over."
Feb 13, 2019
15:04 (IST)
Feb 13, 2019
14:41 (IST)
Feb 13, 2019
14:41 (IST)
Senior leader of Left parties meet Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar. 
Feb 13, 2019
13:57 (IST)
Feb 13, 2019
10:26 (IST)
Feb 13, 2019
09:18 (IST)

Posters have been put at Jantar Mantar welcoming Mamata Banerjee  
Feb 13, 2019
09:15 (IST)
Feb 13, 2019
09:15 (IST)

Feb 13, 2019
09:14 (IST)

