Arvind Kejriwal Attacks PM Modi At Mega Opposition Rally In Delhi: Live Updates

Three weeks after her mega rally in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attending the "Save The Democracy" protest in New Delhi for dharna (sit-in) where opposition leaders have united against the Modi government. The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar is being loosely labelled "Mahagathbandhan 2.0".
"Narendra Modi knows he is not coming to power. His expiry date is over. Within 15 days, we will have election dates. We wants to see a new government, the country wants a change, the country wants to see a united India, where democracy and inclusiveness will be sustained," Ms Banerjee said in Kolkata before leaving for New Delhi.
Leaders of almost all the 20-odd political parties who shared stage in Kolkata on January 19 are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar.
"There will be former prime ministers, former chief ministers, serving chief ministers and parliamentary party leaders," sources said.
HD Deve Gowda, former prime minister, is in New Delhi, so is Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Kanimozhi and the National Conference leaders. Tejaswi Yadav is unwell and had not attended the assembly in Patna over the last two days.
Here are the Highlights on Opposition dharna in Delhi:
- First of all, I want to congratulate Mamata Di. Just few days back, PM Modi sent 40 CBI officers to Kolkata police chief's home. This not a small thing.
- West Bengal is a part of India, Modi ji. By sending 40 CBI officers, Modi ji attacked an elected government.
- If on that day, Kolkata top cop was arrested, it would have sent a message that cops no longer need to fear anybody except the PM Modi government.
- Delhi chose the AAP government and gave us full majority.
- In the 49 days when we ruled corruption was weeded out completely.
- When the anti-corruption branch was attacked by PM Modi government, it was an attack on the elected government.
- In the newspaper report on Rafale, it has been revealed, PM Modi negotiated for the deal. Opinion of officers concerned were not heeded.
The Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi will win all the seats... We have to protect the country from (PM) Modi and Amit Shah, and create a united country. They want to break the country, we want to unite the country: Mamata Banerjee at Delhi opposition rally
Live from Save Democracy protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. #SaveIndianDemocracyhttps://t.co/TLF6Sjnhto- N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 13, 2019
Sea of people at #JantarMantar to challenge the dictatorship of @narendramodi.- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2019
"तानाशाही हटाओ - लोकतंत्र बचाओ"#SaveIndianDemocracypic.twitter.com/QAPQ5U7yu6
National Convenor and Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal reached #JantarMantar for "तानाशाही हटाओ-लोकतंत्र बचाओ सत्याग्रह"- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2019
Almost one lakh people have joined the movement to #SaveIndianDemocracypic.twitter.com/ZUrpCzjsbV
Why Modi-Shah need to be defeated!#SaveDemocracypic.twitter.com/hLHlZI3sCJ- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2019
Countless freedom fighters laid down their lives for our freedom and democracy. We cannot forget their sacrifices and remain silent to the tyranny of any dictator.- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2019
Join us for the Save Democracy Satyagraha at the historic Jantar Mantar today afternoon
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in New Delhi to join dharna (sit-in) by opposition leaders to save the Constitution and democracy. The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar is being loosely labelled "Mahagathbandhan 2.0".
