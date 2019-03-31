"One Debate, NDTV Can Do It": Mamata Banerjee Dares PM At Andhra Rally

"We will not let Modi win. Delhi will have janata's sarkar," Mamata Banerjee said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, whose biggest rival in the state is the YSR Congress led by Jaganmohan Reddy, turned up to campaign in Vishakhapatnam today with two of the staunchest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Both leaders launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Prime Minister and Ms Banerjee, much like Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, challenged the Prime Minister to a debate.

"Modi ji you have never done a press conference. Why don't you come for a debate instead? If they can do it abroad, why don't we do one here. One debate, NDTV can do it... or even your channels can do it," she said.

She even outlined the process. "You will be there. And on behalf of opposition someone will be there. I am ready to fight with you. Politically, I will ask the question, you will reply and you can ask me questions, I will reply. We will not come with any papers or teleprompters. It will not be a prepared speech. It will be a direct interaction with the people. We'll see, kiske baju mein kitna dum hai (who has more guts)".

The BJP is yet to respond to Ms Banerjee's challenge.

Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal were at N Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Visakhapatnam today.

"This is a special election. You must think through who you vote for... We will not let Modi win. Delhi will have janata's sarkar (government of the people)... You don't worry after we win, we will have a PM candidate," Ms Banerjee added.

While Rahul Gandhi was in the state too, campaigning for the Congress, the opposition strategy is orchestrated to favour Mr Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.

In the near absence of a BJP footprint in the state, the Congress entry into the election fray is expected to cut into the votes of Mr Naidu's biggest rival - the YSR Congress. Mr Gandhi today promised special status to the state, which too, is expected to add to Mr Naidu's appeal - unlike YSR Congress, Mr Naidu and the Congress are allies at the national level.

The choice of the venue was ironic. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, Venkaiah Naidu and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who leads Jana Sena, had addressed a rally at the same venue, seeking mandate for the TDP.

Earlier this year, Mr Naidu had walked out of the alliance after the Centre refused to give Andhra Pradesh the Special State status. Since then, he has been one of the key advocates for a united opposition.

