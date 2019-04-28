Election 2019: Ludhiana's 'Burger Singh', Zipping Around On Scooter, Is A Poll Candidate

Ravinder Singh, who campaigns on a two-wheeler, expressed confidence that the poor would vote for him

The Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in Punjab is set to witness an appetising contest in the ongoing general elections: a burger stall vendor, running as an independent, is one of the contenders.

Ravinder Pal Singh, the owner of "Mr Singh Food King", told news agency ANI, "I am contesting polls because I want to free my city from education and health mafia and ensure good education for poor people."

Mr Singh, who campaigns on a two-wheeler, expressed confidence that the poor would vote for him even though he cannot afford to print any campaign material.

"If I win in the polls, I will build hospital and schools in my city," he added.

Ravinder Singh has studied till class 8 from a Mohali school in Punjab.

According to his affidavit, which he filed on April 24, Mr Singh has studied till Class 8 in a school in Punjab's Mohali and has assets worth Rs 1.70 lakh. Mr Singh also mentioned that he has a criminal case pending against him and earns Rs 2.25 lakh per year.

Criticising Simarjeet Singh Bains, who will contest as Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) candidate from Ludhiana, Mr Singh said, "Mr Bains has done nothing for the city in spite of being the MLA from Atam Nagar. He has not taken any stand against corruption."

"I am not associated with any political party and I will appreciate as well as criticise, the steps taken by major political leaders, irrespective of any biases," he added.

The candidates from other parties are Mahesh Inder Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party, Ravneet Singh from Congress and Tej Pal Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Thirteen Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab will vote on May 19 in the last phase of the election. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

