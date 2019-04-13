Lok Sabha Polls Historic, Will Restore Respect For Poor: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said BJP wants to create a gulf of hatred.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are "historic" as they will take the nation in a new direction and restore respect for the poor.

"The BJP wants to create a gulf of hatred," he said at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in favour of Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav.

"The BJP wants to divide the society for gaining power in the manner in which the British divided us," he said.

"These elections are historic," Mr Yadav said. "They are not just for winning the Lok Sabha, but to take the nation in the new direction, to bring change and restore respect of the poor who have been humiliated."

Taking potshots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP chief said, "Mayawatiji had said that our ''baba mukhyamantri'' (chief minister)) has talked about the caste of God.

He referred to claims last year over the community to which Lord Hanuman belonged, and blamed BJP leaders for it. "This time, the gods are not happy with these people," he said.

Mr Yadav said he did not need to give a certificate of the work done by him when he was the chief minister. Whenever the SP or the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) come to power, development takes place in the state.

"Roads and bridges were constructed, and arrangement for power was made, but the BJP government stopped all the facilities," he said.

"The BJP says the borders are safe as it is their government at the Centre, but I want to tell them that the borders and the country are safe because of our brave soldiers," he said.

"Governments keep coming and going, but the jawans posted at the borders keep the country safe," the SP leader added.

He said people spread rumours, tell lies, hatch conspiracies and misuse the official machinery, but he has faith in them that on the day of polling, they will ensure that SP and BSP candidates are victorious.

Mr Yadav said the country faced issues of hunger, disease and education, and only the opposition alliance can find a solution to them.

"This is an alliance for the poor people living in villages," he said.

The first phase of polling was held on April 11.

