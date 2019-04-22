NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Election 2019: We Will Give Employment To 22 Lakh Youth If Voted To Power, Says Rahul Gandhi: Highlights

Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally at Congress bastion and his home seat Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: April 22, 2019 13:38 IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Addresses People In Amethi.

New Delhi: 

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh today to hold several rallies and meetings with his supporters. Mr Gandhi, along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is set to campaign in both Amethi and Raebareli, with roadshows and nukkad sabhas planned for Amethi.

Mr Gandhi will arrive in Lucknow and will head to Chaubisi Helipad ground in Barabanki. After a brief meeting with party workers in Barabanki, he will head to Amethi for a public meeting. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Amethi. He will also be addressing a public meeting in Parsadepur which comes under Raebareli district. 

The Congress chief is scheduled to hold a meeting at Ghora playground in Amethi and his last public meeting will be held in Amhat in Sultanpur. 

The top Congress leaders are also expected to hold meetings with party workers and campaign in the Tiloi and Salon Vidhan Sabha segments of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. 


  • Also, when GST was imposed sales reduced, resulting in unemployment. When you were standing in queues after noteban, was there anyone standing behind you? 
  • PM Modi had promised employment for 2 crore people... What about that? 
  • When Congress fulfills its Nyay poll promise, the purchasing power will increase; sales will increase; number of jobs in the market will increase... 
  • I promise, we will give employment to 22 lakh youth once voted to power


In his home turf, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP wittingly stalled the Congress' developmental programmes for Amethi. "Whatever we have done for amethi, the PM has stopped it. We had planned to open a food park in Amethi which would have made it possible for the fruits and vegetables of amethi to reach the world. We planned to open a hospital which was again stopped by the Modi government. "Chowkidar ne sabse badi chori Amethi ki logo se ki ha(Chowkidar has robbed most from the people of Amethi," Rahul Gandhi said.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Addresses People In Amethi.
