Election 2019: We Will Give Employment To 22 Lakh Youth If Voted To Power, Says Rahul Gandhi: Highlights

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Addresses People In Amethi.

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh today to hold several rallies and meetings with his supporters. Mr Gandhi, along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is set to campaign in both Amethi and Raebareli, with roadshows and nukkad sabhas planned for Amethi.

Mr Gandhi will arrive in Lucknow and will head to Chaubisi Helipad ground in Barabanki. After a brief meeting with party workers in Barabanki, he will head to Amethi for a public meeting. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Amethi. He will also be addressing a public meeting in Parsadepur which comes under Raebareli district.

The Congress chief is scheduled to hold a meeting at Ghora playground in Amethi and his last public meeting will be held in Amhat in Sultanpur.

The top Congress leaders are also expected to hold meetings with party workers and campaign in the Tiloi and Salon Vidhan Sabha segments of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.