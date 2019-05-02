Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In Jharkhand And Rajasthan

New Delhi:
In the run up to Lok Sabha election 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Jharkhand where he will address a rally at Simdega followed by a public meeting at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Simdega, where Rahul Gandhi will address a rally, is part of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party has won this seat six times since 1991 and lost to Congress only in 2004.
Earlier, on March 2 Mr Gandhi had addressed Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally in Ranchi along with JVM (P) president Babulal Marandi, JMM senior leader Simon Marandi and other senior leaders of Grand Alliance. Sources said that Mr Gandhi scion visit is assumed to be important, as through the rally, the Congress leadership will try to give a message of Grand Alliance unity.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019:
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claim on fielding "weak" candidates in Uttar Pradesh to eat into the BJP's votes does not wash with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who said today that he "didn't believe" it. He also said the Congress had no support in the state. "I don't believe that the Congress has fielded weak candidates anywhere. No party does it. People are not with them, so they are making excuses," Akhilesh Yadav told news agency ANI. "There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress. The Congress wants to benefit the BJP. Who taught central agencies to intimidate opposition leaders," he added sharply.
The change in the attitude of China has certainly been impacted by the recent development, which include both Pulwama and Balakot, especially since it was Masood Azhar's camp which was destroyed in Balakot. How effective India's position was after 26/11 is known to all. It is public knowledge how IAF was ready after the 26/11 airstrikes, but the then prime minister could not take the decision.
This is a win for every Indian. When India wins, every Indian wins. It is a moment of pride for every Indian. To say this is a small achievement and something that took almost a decade... such comments are regrettable. On an international front, India has always stood as one... with unity. There has been an attempt in the last few days to make irresponsible comments, and this is both shameful and regrettable.
This has been a big diplomatic achievement for India. The pressure put internationally since 2014-15 to bring an end to terror has increased significantly, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
In every meet in this regard at multilateral fora, this government has taken a persistent effort. Our focus on zero tolerance for terror has been noticed and taken seriously, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Priyanka Gandhi To Address Rallies In Rae Bareli
Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in Rae Bareli, to campaign for her mother Sonia Gandhi, who is contesting from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.
The Left parties lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against Trinamool Congress alleging 'vote loot' in booths of the Bolpur seat during fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls held on April 29.
Yogi Adityanath To Campaign In Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Jharkhand today.
Sunny Deol Will Hold A Rally In Amritsar
Actor-politician Sunny Deol will hold a rally in Amritsar, from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha election. He will also campaign in Punjab's Dhanipur.
Rahul Gandhi To Hold Rallies
