General Elections 2019: 'Narendra Modi Destroyed Jobs, Agriculture', Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of politicising the operations carried by the armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the Indian economy by introducing Goods and Services Tax and notes ban, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said today. "Modi ji makes no mention of unemployment. If you go anywhere and say Chowkidar, you get a reply "Chor hai," he said. Mr Gandhi also accused the prime minister of politicising the operations carried by the armed forces. "Army is not Modi ji's personal property. When he says surgical strikes were not done under Congress tenure. He is disrespecting the army," he said.

