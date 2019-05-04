General Elections 2019: 'Narendra Modi Destroyed Jobs, Agriculture', Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the Indian economy by introducing Goods and Services Tax and notes ban, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said today. "Modi ji makes no mention of unemployment. If you go anywhere and say Chowkidar, you get a reply "Chor hai," he said. Mr Gandhi also accused the prime minister of politicising the operations carried by the armed forces. "Army is not Modi ji's personal property. When he says surgical strikes were not done under Congress tenure. He is disrespecting the army," he said.
Here are the live updates on Rahul Gandhi's election campaigning today:
Masood Azhar is a terrorist, he must be punished: Rahul Gandhi
- Terrorism has to be dealt with sternly. We will deal with it more sternly than Modi government
- We do it with strategy unlike Mr. Modi who does it in events
- Masood Azhar is a terrorist, he must be punished. But who sent him to Pakistan
- Which government bowed before terrorism, sent Azhar to Pakistan? BJP compromises on terrorism
"I made a mistake": Rahul Gandhi on apologising before Supreme Court
- I apologised to Supreme Court because a process is going on and I mentioned top court in my comment.
- Yes I made a mistake and apologised for it.
- But Chowkidar chor is a slogan and everyone knows it.
"We promise 22 lakh jobs in first year of coming to power": Rahul Gandhi
- Under Nyay yojana, we will focus on helping the poor. But equally important will be our focus on boosting economy.
- NYAY aims to remonetise. As soon as cash is back in flow, market will manufacture... and hence there would be a boost in economy...
- We promise 22 lakh jobs in first year.
"Army is not Modi ji's personal property"
- Modi ji often boasts about national security. But isn't that what Army is doing. Army is working since 70 years. what has he done...
- Army is not a personal property of Mr. Modi.
- Surgical Strikes are done by the Armed Forces. When Mr. Modi says Surgical strikes during Congress government were "video games", he doesn't insult Congress, he insults the army
- This is an achievement of army. Congress doesn't politicise the army.
