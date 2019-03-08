Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi To Unveil Projects In Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad Today

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects in UP today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi along with Kanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh today and unveil multiple development projects for the state.
During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project. Later, he will inspect the project site and also attend the National Women Livelihood Meet - 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.
In Kanpur, he will unveil the Panki Power Plant, and also inaugurate a section of the Lucknow Metro Rail through video link. The prime minister is also expected to lay foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail Project and also address a gathering, the release said.
In Ghaziabad, PM Modi will inaugurate the Dilshad Garden- Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section of the metro and flag-off a train from Shaheed Sthal station, it said.
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address booth level workers meeting and address public meeting in Odisha. The Congress has released its first list for the Lok Sabha polls just weeks away. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are among 15 candidates named in its first list. The list names 11 candidates in Uttar Pradesh and four candidates in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, and his mother Sonia Gandhi, will contest from Amethi and Raebareli, the family strongholds that have voted them since 2004.
Here are the LIVE Updates of political rallies on Lok Sabha Elections:
BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting Today Over Poll Preparedness
The BJP parliamentary body, the party's top decision making body, is expected to meet today to take stock of its Lok Sabha election preparedness and campaign, news agency PTI reported.
A BJP leader said the party top brass will discuss a range of issues as its campaign picks up pace and strategise over its agenda in the days ahead.
PM Modi will unveil multiple development projects in UP today. The prime minister will visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and unveil multiple development projects for the state.
According to an official release on Thursday, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.
Later, he will inspect the project site and also attend the National Women Livelihood Meet - 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.
In Kanpur, he will unveil the Panki Power Plant, a 660 megawatt electricity generation and distribution unit and inaugurate a section of the Lucknow Metro Rail through video link.
Besides, he will lay foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail Project and also address a gathering, the release said.
In Ghaziabad, PM Modi will inaugurate the Dilshad Garden- Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section of the metro and flag-off a train from Shaheed Sthal station, it said.
This elevated metro corridor will have eight stations and will provide convenient mode of transport for people between the national capital and Ghaziabad, and ease traffic congestion.
PM Modi will inaugurate the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal in Ghaziabad which will benefit people of western UP and NCR as they will be able to avail domestic flights from Hindon.
For all the updates on Elections yesterday, click here