Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi To Unveil Projects In Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi along with Kanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh today and unveil multiple development projects for the state.

During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project. Later, he will inspect the project site and also attend the National Women Livelihood Meet - 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

In Kanpur, he will unveil the Panki Power Plant, and also inaugurate a section of the Lucknow Metro Rail through video link. The prime minister is also expected to lay foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail Project and also address a gathering, the release said.

In Ghaziabad, PM Modi will inaugurate the Dilshad Garden- Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section of the metro and flag-off a train from Shaheed Sthal station, it said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address booth level workers meeting and address public meeting in Odisha. The Congress has released its first list for the Lok Sabha polls just weeks away. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are among 15 candidates named in its first list. The list names 11 candidates in Uttar Pradesh and four candidates in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, and his mother Sonia Gandhi, will contest from Amethi and Raebareli, the family strongholds that have voted them since 2004.

