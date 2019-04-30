Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Born And Raised In India: Priyanka Gandhi On Citizenship Row

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "I have never heard such rubbish".

72 parliamentary constituencies voted across 9 states on Monday marking the end of polling on fourth phase of the national election. The Election Commission said the provisional voting figure is 64 per cent. For the ruling BJP, the round was crucial, with voting beginning in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - heartland states won by the Congress in assembly elections last year.

The campaigning for fifth phase will start today with both PM Modi and Amit Shah addressing rallies. PM will be in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on Tuesday to address three election rallies. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is to campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, responding to the government's notice to Rahul Gandhi on a complaint alleging foreign citizenship, said today, "Everyone knows he was born and bred here".

In the fifth phase of voting, seven states comprising 51 Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on 6 May.

The seven-phase election ends on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from election rallies: