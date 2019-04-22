General Elections 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi To Campaign In Maharashtra, Rajasthan; Rahul Gandhi In UP Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Maharashtra and Rajasthan today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Maharashtra and Rajasthan to campaign for his party, the BJP, in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, while his party president Amit Shah will address three rallies in West Bengal today.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in four districts of Uttar Pradesh, including his constituency Amethi, while his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Rae Bareli along with their mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today.

In Delhi, the candidates fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party will file their nominations for the May 12 elections. They are expected to file their papers in the presence of senior AAP leaders.

In neighbouring Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will accompany Congress's LS Candidate from Jallandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary for filing of his nomination papers.

Here are the Live Updates on Lok Sabha Elections-related news: