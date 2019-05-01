Election 2019: In Ayodhya, PM Modi Says We Are Fighting Against Poverty: LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
PM Modi addresses rally near Ayodhya for first time in 5 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh's grand alliance leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati will today face off in a place close to Ayodhya, the temple town part of the Lok Sabha seat that has been the centre of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. This is the first time since coming to power in 2014 that PM Modi would visit the area - a move that's expected to fuel the claims of right-wing groups and allies like the Shiv Sena that the BJP uses the temple issue to draw votes.
PM Modi's rally is scheduled at 11 am in Maya Bazaar area, which is just 25 km from the disputed site. But for the national election, Maya Bazaar falls under the neighbouring Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary seat and not the Faizabad seat.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Kaushambi says: "When Jawahar Lal Nehru came to the Kumbh Mela, there was a stampede due to lack of facilities. However, to save the face of the government, the media that time did not have the courage to show it."
AAP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Atishi, campaigns in Vishwas Nagar area of the constituency.
Ayushman Scheme Introduced
I understand the pain of the poor people, I understand their illness. To fight this I have introduced the Ayushman Scheme," PM Modi said.
BJP Worked For Poor People
"No chaiwala wants his child to become a chaiwala. The poor want to grow and thrive," the PM said at the rally, adding that the BJP has worked for the upliftment of the poor.
PM Modi Addresses In Ayodhya
Addressing an election rally in Ayodhya PM Modi said that the law and order situation under the BJP has improved.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets supporters in Baghola, Raebareli
SP-BSP Rally In Ram Sanehi Ghat
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will be holding a joint rally at Ram Sanehi Ghat, near Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and Ayodhya districts. It may be a virtual face-off as PM Modi as also scheduled to hold a rally in Ayodhya.
Priyanka Gandhi Rallies in Amethi, Rae Bareilly
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies and hold roadshows in Amethi and Rae Bareilly today.
Rahul Gandhi Rallies In Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today. After addressing rallies in Sitapur and Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh, Mr Gandhi will head to Madhya Pradesh's Piparia.
Ex-Soldiers Gets Election Body Notice
Dismissed soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav, who has been fielded by the Samajwadi Party from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been sent a notice by the Election Commission. The Border Security Force man had been dismissed for his public allegations about the quality of food served.
Those Responsible For Protecting Nation Creating Chaos: Jaya Bachchan
Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan claimed that the person responsible for safeguarding the country is the one who is creating chaos and disorder, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "At this point in time, the one who is responsible for protecting the nation is the one who is creating chaos and disorder," she said while addressing a rally on Tuesday.
Gujarat Unit Chief Barred From Campaigning
Jitubhai Vaghani, the BJP's Gujarat unit chief from Gujarat has been barred from campaigning in the ongoing national election for violating the model code of conduct during his election campaign held at Amroli in Surat.
PM Modi To Address Rally In Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh's grand alliance leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati will today face off in a place close to Ayodhya, the temple town part of the Lok Sabha seat that has been the centre of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.