Election 2019: In Ayodhya, PM Modi Says We Are Fighting Against Poverty: LIVE Updates

PM Modi addresses rally near Ayodhya for first time in 5 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh's grand alliance leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati will today face off in a place close to Ayodhya, the temple town part of the Lok Sabha seat that has been the centre of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. This is the first time since coming to power in 2014 that PM Modi would visit the area - a move that's expected to fuel the claims of right-wing groups and allies like the Shiv Sena that the BJP uses the temple issue to draw votes.

PM Modi's rally is scheduled at 11 am in Maya Bazaar area, which is just 25 km from the disputed site. But for the national election, Maya Bazaar falls under the neighbouring Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary seat and not the Faizabad seat.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019: