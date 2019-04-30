Election Commission Meet On Complaints Against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Begins: Live Updates

Election Commission decision on complaints against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Today.

A decision on the alleged Model Code violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, will be taken at a meeting today, the Election Commission said. The crucial meeting will be held as the Supreme Court hears a Congress appeal to direct the commission to speed up the decision on poll code violations by PM Modi and Amit Shah.

The Prime Minister was accused of violating the Model Code for his references to the Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during election campaign, which has been banned by the Commission. A number of political leaders -- including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Maneka Gandhi, Mayawati, Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan and Congress's Navjot Sidhu - were handed temporary bans from campaigning. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the Congress plea today.

The apex court will also hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's contempt case. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Mr Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi would hear the contempt plea against Mr Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court has exempted Mr Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.

