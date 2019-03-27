Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Launch 3-Day Campaign In UP: Live Updates

Priyanka Gandhi will also visit Rae Bareli during the three-day UP visit.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick-start another campaign in Uttar Pradesh today over a week after her boat yatra across four districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. She would launch the campaign from Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat, Amethi.

She would then visit Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary seat.

In a schedule sent out to journalists, the Congress said Priyanka Gandhi will start her three-day campaign at Amethi tomorrow and spend Thursday at her mother's Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli.

