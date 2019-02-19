2019 Election Campaign Live Updates: PM Modi Flags Off Electric Locomotive In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Divyangs (persons with disabilities) in Varanasi.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK is likely to tie-up with the BJP in an electoral deal today. On Monday, the Shiv Sena also sealed its alliance with the ruling party for the national election and the subsequent assembly elections, after three years of unrestrained attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday ripped into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the opposition alliance is "adulterated" and contended that the BJP's choice of allies is far more questionable. "Narendra Modi's alliance with Nitish Kumar after the mandate of Bihar citizens - is that a holy alliance?" Mr Kumaraswamy said. The BJP's efforts to strike a deal with the AIADMK is also equally questionable, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today. He is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to launch various projects. PM Modi will also visit Tamil Nadu where he will address a rally and inaugurate a four-lane national highway in Kanyakumari.

Here are the LIVE Updates from election campaigning: