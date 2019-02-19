2019 Election Campaign Live Updates: PM Modi Flags Off Electric Locomotive In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 19, 2019 10:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Divyangs (persons with disabilities) in Varanasi.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK is likely to tie-up with the BJP in an electoral deal today. On Monday, the Shiv Sena also sealed its alliance with the ruling party for the national election and the subsequent assembly elections, after three years of unrestrained attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday ripped into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the opposition alliance is "adulterated" and contended that the BJP's choice of allies is far more questionable. "Narendra Modi's alliance with Nitish Kumar after the mandate of Bihar citizens - is that a holy alliance?" Mr Kumaraswamy said. The BJP's efforts to strike a deal with the AIADMK is also equally questionable, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today. He is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to launch various projects. PM Modi will also visit Tamil Nadu where he will address a rally and inaugurate a four-lane national highway in Kanyakumari.

Here are the LIVE Updates from election campaigning:


Feb 19, 2019
10:13 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Divyangs (persons with disabilities) at Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus in Varanasi
Feb 19, 2019
10:09 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off first electric engine converted from diesel loco by Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Keeping with the Railways' mission of 100 per cent electrification and de-carbonisation, DLW, Varanasi, has converted a diesel locomotive to run on electric traction at almost twice the power. 

"Indian Railways has created history by first-ever conversion of a locomotive from diesel to electric traction with almost double the power with indigenous technology under Make in India," a senior Railway Ministry official had said earlier.
Feb 19, 2019
09:20 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Congress is set to launch a 13-day long bus yatra today from Hindupur in Ananthpur district. The 13-day long yatra will go through all 13 district covering 25 Parliamentary constituencies.
