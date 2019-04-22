'Decision Soon': Jyotiraditya Scindia On Priyanka Gandhi's Varanasi Move

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the plunge into active politics in January.

The Congress will soon decide whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections, will contest from Varanasi.

Asked whether a decision will be made in the next few days, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia told NDTV, ''Yes, I certainly think so. I think the Congress party will take the decision and whatever the party and she decide, we must support."

At the moment, the decision on whether Ms Vadra will contest "is between the party president (Rahul Gandhi) and her", said Mr Scindia. "This is her personal decision and I think we should support her personal decision, and whatever decision an individual takes we must respect that. This is a very serious decision and is done after a lot of contemplation."

The prospect of Ms Vadra taking the plunge to contest head-on against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency would be a serious statement of intent from the Congress, which has not been able to secure an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party 'gathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, which is seen to hold the key to the eventual outcome of the elections.

The 'gathbandhan' is fielding the Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav from Varanasi.

On the campaign trail in Amethi today, where she was campaigning for her mother, Sonia Gandhi, Ms Vadra hit out at the Prime Minister over Varanasi.

"You have seen us for generations. You saw Rajiv Gandhi (her father) going from village to village. Rahul Gandhi goes to villages. See Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not gone to even one village. Your chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) has the poor to wash his hands and feet," she said.

Varanasi votes on May 19, the last phase of the seven-phase election.

Ms Vadra entered active politics in January, with many speculating that she would contest the Lok Sabha elections from her mother's constituency of Raebareli. Mr Scindia was appointed as the party's general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh at the same time.

