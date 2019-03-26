'Secret Pact Between Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu,' Claims YS Sharmila

Pawan Kalyan is the Jana Sena Chief. (File)

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan is working under the direction of Mr Naidu. She further alleged his party has a secret pact with Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"Pawan Kalyan followed every single instruction given by his director, Chandrababu Naidu. But he did not say a word about the data theft scam," Ms Sharmila said.

"Why he was silent on the issue of a third-party investigation into the murder of my uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. There is a secret pact between TDP and Jana Sena," she said addressing the media at the YSRCP party office in Vijayawada.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Ms Sharmila said, "Amaravati is another major scam in which the TDP supremo's proxies and some leaders benefited. All that Chandrababu has to show today is 3D graphics and designs from Singapore planners as if local architects and engineers were not competent enough. Has a permanent building been constructed in Amaravati?"

"Polavaram project is a classic case of Chandrababu Naidu's corruption. The estimated cost of the project was hiked from Rs 14,000 crore to more than Rs.60,000 crore. She pointed out that all this was done for kickbacks and to award contracts on nomination bases to handpicked contractors in violation of regulations. Naidu had promised to complete the project in three years. "Why hasn't he completed it yet?" she questioned.

Ms Sharmila questioned the appointment of Mr Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in the ministry, and said, "Chandrababu came to power riding the slogan of ''Babu will bring jobs,'' but the only person who seemed to have got a job is his son Nara Lokesh who was given three portfolios despite the fact that he has zero political experience and has not won a single election."

"As for the unemployed poor of the state, they continue to languish without jobs, and the government has not issued any notifications. Chandrababu made his son IT Minister probably because Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's son KTR was made IT Minister in the neighbouring state," she added.

She further said, "Chandrababu Naidu claims that he has more than 40 years of experience, but this is mainly in deception, corruption, backstabbing, character assassination and politics of murder among other things she said and also made a mention of several political murders which took place under Chandrababu Naidu."

The elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes for both will take place on May 23.

