Elections 2019: INLD Announces Six-Candidate List With 5 New Names For Haryana Polls

Senior party leader Abhay Chautala said the names of 4 more candidates will be announced soon.

The Indian National Lok Dal or INLD announced candidates for 6 of 10 seats for Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. With the exception of sitting MP from Sirsa constituency, Charanjit Singh Rori, the party's list had all new names.

INLD will be fighting elections with party patriarch Om Parkash Chautala serving jail term in connection with the teachers recruitment scam.

Senior party leader Abhay Chautala, had in a press conference, said that the names of remaining four candidates will be announced on Friday adding that a woman candidate may be fielded from one of the four seats.

Om Prakash Chautala's grandson and sitting MP from Hisar Dushyant Chautala has floated his own party Jannayak Janta Party which has stitched an alliance with AAP for lok sabha elections.

The election is considered to be a litmus test for the party's survival.

INLD's former deputy mayor from Yamunanagar Rampal Valmiki will contest from Ambala, party leader from Assandh Dharamvir Pada has been fielded from Karnal, Surender Chikara from Sonepat; Suresh Kauth from Hisar and Mahender Singh Chauhan from Faridabad.

"The remaining candidates for Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Rohtak and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh will be announced in consultation with Om Prakash Chautala," senior party leader Abhay Chautala said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

The party had won two Lok Sabha seats - Hisar and Sirsa - out of all the ten contested in 2014. Charanjeet Singh Rori had defeated Congress state president Ashok Tanwar by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes in Sirsa.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is April 23 and the polling will take place on May 12.

