In A First, Woman Candidate To Contest Lok Sabha Elections In Mizoram

Of the over 7 lakh eligible voters in Mizoram, more than 4 lakh are women. (Representational)

For the first time in the Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram, a woman is trying her luck. Though women voters outnumber men in the parliamentary constituency, it's the first time that a woman has joined the race to challenge the hegemony of men to represent the lone Mizoram seat in the Lok Sabha.

Lalthlamuani, a Jew, runs a non-government organisation (NGO) called Chhinlung Israel People Convention (CIPC).

Of the 7,84,405 eligible voters, 4,02,408 are women, 3,81,991 men.

The parliamentary constituency in Mizoram, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is set for multi-cornered contest.

According to political analysts, the main contest is between ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate C. Lalrosanga and Lalnghingolva Hmar, jointly fielded by opposition Congress and Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM).

While Hmar, a young sports journalist, is honorary Secretary of the Mizoram Football Association, Lalrosanga is former Director General of Doordarshan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Nirupam Chakma, former Congress minister who joined the BJP few years back.

People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (Prism) -- an anti-corruption watchdog turned political party -- has nominated T.B.C. Lalvenchhunga.

Elections to Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat and by-elections to Aizawl West-1 Assembly seat will be held on April 11. The by-election was necessitated as ZPM legislator Lalduhoma vacated it to retain the Serchhip constituency.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.