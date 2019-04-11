Here Are The Seats Voting In First Phase of National Elections

In Phase-1 of the Lok Sabha election today, 91 seats across 18 states and two Union Territories are voting. These include eight seats in western Uttar Pradesh, all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh, all 17 seats of Telangana, seven seats in Maharashtra and four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Voting is also taking place for state elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.
Here is a guide to the parliamentary seats voting today:
- Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats
Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Anakapalle, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Titupati, Rajampet, Chittoor
- Telangana - 17 seats
Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkagiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Waranagal Mahabubabad, Khammam
- Uttar Pradesh: 8 Seats
Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar
- Maharashtra: 7 seats
Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara- Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim
- Assam: 5 seats
Tezpur, Kalibor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur
- Uttarakhand - 5 Seats
Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar
- Bihar: 4 seats
Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui
- Odisha: 4 Seats
Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput
- Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats
Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East
- Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Baramulla, Jammu
- Meghalaya- 2 Seats
Shillong, Tura
- West Bengal - 2 Seats
Cooch Behar, Alipurduars
- Manipur: 1 seat
Outer Manipur
- Mizoram: 1 seat
Mizoram
- Nagaland: 1 seat
Nagaland
- Sikkim- 1 Seat
Sikkim
- Tripura- 1 Seat
Tripura West
- Chhattisgarh- 1 Seat
Bastar
- Andaman and Nicobar- 1 Seat
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Lakshadweep- 1 Seat
Lakshadweep
