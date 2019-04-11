Here Are The Seats Voting In First Phase of National Elections

The national elections will be held in seven phases across 543 parliamentary seats.

In Phase-1 of the Lok Sabha election today, 91 seats across 18 states and two Union Territories are voting. These include eight seats in western Uttar Pradesh, all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh, all 17 seats of Telangana, seven seats in Maharashtra and four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Voting is also taking place for state elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Here is a guide to the parliamentary seats voting today:

Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats

Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Anakapalle, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Titupati, Rajampet, Chittoor

Telangana - 17 seats

Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkagiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Waranagal Mahabubabad, Khammam

Uttar Pradesh: 8 Seats

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar

Maharashtra: 7 seats

Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara- Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim

Assam: 5 seats

​Tezpur, Kalibor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur

Uttarakhand - 5 Seats

Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar

Bihar: 4 seats

Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui

Odisha: 4 Seats

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput

Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats

Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Baramulla, Jammu

Meghalaya- 2 Seats

Shillong, Tura

West Bengal - 2 Seats

Cooch Behar, Alipurduars

Manipur: 1 seat

Outer Manipur

Mizoram: 1 seat

Mizoram

Nagaland: 1 seat

Nagaland

Sikkim- 1 Seat

Sikkim

Tripura- 1 Seat

Tripura West

Chhattisgarh- 1 Seat

Bastar

Andaman and Nicobar- 1 Seat

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Lakshadweep- 1 Seat

Lakshadweep

