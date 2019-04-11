NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Here Are The Seats Voting In First Phase of National Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Eight seats in western Uttar Pradesh, all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh, all 17 seats of Telangana are voting in the first phase.

All India | | Updated: April 11, 2019 13:15 IST
The national elections will be held in seven phases across 543 parliamentary seats.


New Delhi: 

In Phase-1 of the Lok Sabha election today, 91 seats across 18 states and two Union Territories are voting. These include eight seats in western Uttar Pradesh, all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh, all 17 seats of Telangana, seven seats in Maharashtra and four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Voting is also taking place for state elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Here is a guide to the parliamentary seats voting today:

  • Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats

Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Anakapalle, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Titupati, Rajampet, Chittoor

  • Telangana - 17 seats

Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkagiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Waranagal Mahabubabad, Khammam

  • Uttar Pradesh: 8 Seats

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar

  • Maharashtra: 7 seats

Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara- Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim

  • Assam: 5 seats

Tezpur, Kalibor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur

  • Uttarakhand - 5 Seats

Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar

  • Bihar: 4 seats

Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui

  • Odisha: 4 Seats

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput

  • Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats

Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East

  • Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Baramulla, Jammu  

  • Meghalaya- 2 Seats 

Shillong, Tura 

  • West Bengal - 2 Seats 

Cooch Behar, Alipurduars

  • Manipur: 1 seat

Outer Manipur 

  • Mizoram: 1 seat

Mizoram

  • Nagaland: 1 seat

Nagaland

  • Sikkim- 1 Seat 

Sikkim

  • Tripura- 1 Seat 

Tripura West

  • Chhattisgarh- 1 Seat 

Bastar

  • Andaman and Nicobar- 1 Seat 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

  • Lakshadweep-  1 Seat 

Lakshadweep

