Elections 2019-'PM-Led Government Like Leech Sucking Common Man's Blood': Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu launched a sharp attack on PM Modi-led government. (File)

In a sharp attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Friday that his government was like a leech sucking the common man's blood. He added that public sector firms and banks had suffered massive losses in the past five years due to faulty policies of the Centre.

"It is said in the Vedas that a government should be like a bhawra (beetle) which sucks nectar from flowers but still it blooms. The Modi government has become a leech that is sucking the blood of the common man," he told reporters at the Congress headquarters in Raipur.

"Public sector companies and banks have suffered massive losses under NDA rule in the last five years due to wrong policies. The profits of a few capitalists had increased under the PM Modi'S government. On the other hand public sector firms and banks are sinking," he alleged.

Navjot Sidhu added that the Centre had increased excise duty on petrol and diesel 16 times in the last five years and the prices were under control during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government despite high international rates of crude.

"However, under PM Modi's rule, domestic fuel prices are touching the sky despite low international rates," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.