Elections 2019: Google Doodle's Voting Guide Marks Final Phase Of Polling

Google Doodle has been marking the national elections with a "how to vote" guide during each phase.

It's the seventh and final phase of polling today for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and Google has, once again, dedicated its doodle elaborating on the voting process for the elections.

Just like it did in the last six phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6 and May 12, Google today shows off the iconic post-vote finger marked with black ink that indicates that a vote has been cast.

As you click on the Google Doodle, it takes you to a "how to vote" page providing information on the voting process.

Voting will be held in 59 constituencies today including in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain the seat. Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

"You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM," the Google search result shows along with a point-wise table explaining the process.

Here is the guide to the voting process at polling booths:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.

The results of the national elections will be announced on May 23.

