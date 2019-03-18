For Offensive M.O.D.I. Acronym, Complaint Against Congress's Pawan Khera

BJP has written a letter to the Chief Electoral officer, calling Pawan Khera's comments "deplorable".

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera today for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by making up an offensive acronym related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its complaint, the BJP said that during a TV event, Mr Khera had stated that ''Modi stands for Masood Azhar, Osama, Dawood and ISI.''

BJP has written a letter to the Chief Electoral officer, asserting that ''comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dreaded terrorists is not only unparliamentary but defamatory and deplorable.''

Calling it a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the BJP said, "Such speech amounts to a violation of the MCC. The MCC Manual 2019 under Chapter 4 Clause 4.4 prescribes no criticism of other parties or their workers on the basis of unverified allegations or on distortions."

The ruling party has appealed to the Election Commission to take appropriate action under penal laws and election laws, for allegedly violating the MCC.

Yesterday, the Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had told news agency ANI: "Whenever farmers of this country and unemployed youths ask tough questions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hides behind terrorists and Pakistan's ISI."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.